Adult Swim Announces 2020 Lineup Including Rick & Morty

Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim turned a lot of heads this April Fool’s Day, releasing a brand new episode of Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal as well as a new trailer and release date for the second half of Rick And Morty’s fourth season, but is sure to turn more heads with it’s recently released schedule for programming for the rest of 2020! With the return of the aforementioned Primal and Rick And Morty, other series that Adult Swim is highlighting include The Shivering Truth, Robot Chicken, 12 Oz Mouse, Tigtone, and Lazor Wulf to name a few of the hilarious and surreal series we’ll see this year!

Adult Swim has been one of the premiere spots for adult animation on cable since its inception years ago, with the Cartoon Network programming block creating monster hit original series that have propelled it into mainstream culture. Though the block has replayed a number of older animated series that appeared on other networks such as Family Guy and American Dad, Adult Swim has made a name for itself with original series that are both live action and animated! With this breakdown, it’s clear that Adult Swim has a lot of upcoming content for its fans for the rest of the year of 2020!

Adult Swim released the programming block for the rest of 2020, giving us specific release dates for Rick And Morty, The Shivering Truth, and JJ Villard’s Fairy Tales, as well as general time slots for when a number of their original series will be premiering on Cartoon Network:

We promise this is not a joke. pic.twitter.com/qUyxR8nYOr — adultswim (@adultswim) April 1, 2020

Easily, the biggest new for fans of Adult Swim has been the premiere date for the second half of Rick And Morty’s fourth season, with a new trailer showing us snippets from the upcoming surreal adventures of a mundane boy and his insanely intelligent grandfather. The series has had the momentum of a runaway freight train when it comes to overall popularity and this is clear in the fact that the animated series has been renewed for several more series by Cartoon Network! We’ll have to see if any of the new or returning shows are able to dethrone the king that is Rick And Morty!

What are you most excited to see from the upcoming 2020 programming schedule of Adult Swim? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Cartoon Network!