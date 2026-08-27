Adult Swim’s Bloody New Series Confirms Release Date With Gruesome Trailer

Adult Swim might be best known for some of its surreal comedy series, such as Rick and Morty and The Smiling Friends, but the Cartoon Network programming block has delivered plenty of action-packed, gore-fueled entries. Original series such as Ninja Kamui, Primal, My Adventures with Superman, and Unicorn: Warriors Eternal have shown how the platform can work well in all things action. Luckily, Adult Swim has finally revealed when the next big bloody adventure is set to arrive. This fall, a war between chefs will take place. Alongside confirming the release date, the new trailer also highlights just how gruesome Get Jiro will be.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Get Jiro has released a new red-band trailer proving just how gruesome this series is planning to be, despite the fact that it focuses on the kitchen. Based on a DC graphic novel released in 2012, the story introducing Jiro and his unique style of cutlery was written by the late Anthony Bourdain and writer Joel Rose. The series is set to arrive on the screen on October 3rd this fall, and from the trailer, it sure appears as though the series will hold nothing back from its source material. While the comic might have been a “one and done” entry, it seems that Adult Swim is looking to expand on this universe with the ten-episode season. You can check out the new red-band trailer below.

Play video

It’s Time For Some Bloody Sushi

For those who want to know more about the upcoming animated series, Jiro himself is set to be voiced by actor Brian Tee. Having a long career in Hollywood, Tee has been a part of pop culture juggernauts such as The Wolverine, Jurassic World, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Star Wars: Visions, and more. One of the biggest roles he played in the past was a villainous one in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, wherein he took on the part of the Shredder. Tee also has a history with Cartoon Network, playing the part of Mike Chan in Genndy Tartakovsky’s Sym-Bionic Titan. The cast will also include the likes of Titus Welliver, Alison Pill, and Justin Kirk in various roles.

In hyping up the new series, Adult Swim President Michael Ouweleen spoke with The Hollywood Reporter regarding the October release. Noting how the story “starts with food” thanks to Bourdain’s history in the kitchen, Ouweleen describes the series as a “wildly original, cinematic series, the kind of thing that we feel is right at home on Adult Swim.” Bourdain passed in 2018, but his legacy was recently revisited thanks to the live-action movie, Tony, which is, of course, a far different affair from the gruesome story set to take Adult Swim by storm this fall.

Via THR