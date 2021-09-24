Adult Swim Teams Up With Carl’s Jr and Hardee’s on Exclusive Combo Meals

Adult Swim is teaming up with Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s restaurants for the launch of the new Hot Honey Chicken menu with exclusive new combo meals! Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s have debuted a new selection of menu items featuring the Hot Honey Chicken for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and to better put a stamp with this new launch it’s joining forces with Adult Swim for an exclusive meal that features exclusive figurines, an exclusive cup, and a large fries themed with Adult Swim’s various fan favorite animated series from over the years.

Kicked off on September 22nd and running until November 7th at participating Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s restaurants, interested fans can make any combo an Adult Swim themed meal to nab an exclusive figurine (which is based off of shows such as Robot Chicken, Metalocalypse, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Sealab 2021, and Space Ghost Coast to Coast), Adult Swim-themed cup, and a large order of fries during the lunch and dinner hours. For an idea of what this could look like, you can check out the photo from Adult Swim, Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s below:

As for the new Hot Honey Chicken selections, they are officially described as such:

Hot Honey Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich: Hand-Breaded Chicken that you love topped with crispy bacon, melty cheese and drizzled with Hot Honey Sauce all between a premium potato bun.

Hand-Breaded Chicken that you love topped with crispy bacon, melty cheese and drizzled with Hot Honey Sauce all between a premium potato bun. Hot Honey Hand-Breaded Chicken Biscuit: For breakfast, enjoy Hand-Breaded Chicken topped with the sweet heat of Hot Honey Sauce between our fluffy Made From Scratch™Biscuit.

For breakfast, enjoy Hand-Breaded Chicken topped with the sweet heat of Hot Honey Sauce between our fluffy Made From Scratch™Biscuit. Hot Honey Hand-Breaded Chicken and Waffle Sandwich: Looking for extra-sweet heat anytime of the day? Hand-Breaded Chicken nestled between two Belgian style waffles and topped with Hot Honey Sauce is available all day.

As part of this collaboration, Adult Swim will be airing three special Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s themed Happy-thons on October 8th, 15th, and the 22nd for Sealab 2021, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, and Space Ghost Coast to Coast so interested fans will want to keep an eye out for their local listings for which marathons will be airing when.

But what do you think? Will you be trying out Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s new Adult Swim meal for those exclusive collectibles? How about the Hot Honey Chicken menu? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!