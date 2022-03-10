The world of Adult Swim has been expanding over the decades since first arriving on Cartoon Network, not just with animated series, but with live-action stories that will often be quite surreal. Now, one of the biggest live-action shows is set to return this spring for a season two, as Three Busy Debras has confirmed that it will be making a comeback as the Cartoon Network joins the likes of Smiling Friends, Birdgirl, and Primal which were also confirmed to get second seasons.

Three Busy Debras is far from the only time that Adult Swim has dove headfirst into the world of live-action surreal comedy, with series such as The Heart She Holler, Black Jesus, Children’s Hospital, Your Pretty Face Is Going To Hell, Time And Eric Awesome Show Great Job!, and The Eric Andre Show being just a few examples of the series that have helped round out Cartoon Network’s block. With 2022 already promising to bring back some major players within the world of Adult Swim such as Rick And Morty and Primal, it will be interesting to see what other surprises the block has in store.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official press release for the second season of Three Busy Debras reads as such:

“It’s time for brunch, and the second season of Three Busy Debras is on the menu! The Debras are back and more Debra than ever, taking Lemoncurd by storm in a season that is so busy, it could only be Debra.

Return to the offbeat world of the Debras when the live-action comedy created by and starring Sandy Honig, Mitra Jouhari, and Alyssa Stonoha returns to Adult Swim at midnight the evening of April 24. Fans can also catch up on season one and enjoy new episodes of Three Busy Debras on HBO Max.”

The first season of the series, which consists of six ten minute episodes, is currently available to stream on HBO Max, and has the following description:

“Debra, Debra, and Debra are three very busy women who are all named Debra. They live in the affluent suburb of Lemoncurd and do lots of interesting activities, which keep them very busy.”

What’s your favorite live-action Adult Swim series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Cartoon Network.