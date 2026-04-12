After 13 Years, Surprise Crunchyroll Anime Confirms Final Season Return

13 years after the anime adaptation first began, a surprise franchise you can now stream on Crunchyroll has revealed plans to return for what seems to be its final season. It’s been a great year for anime fans thus far, and the new wave of Spring 2026 anime releases is keeping that strong with notable premieres thus far. There are a number of blockbuster franchises returning for new episodes, but there are some that are seemingly reaching their end as well. That’s true for the Date A Live franchise, which has revealed plans for its new anime.

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Date A Live first revealed a mysterious new anime teaser , and now it’s been confirmed that it’s going to be a new anime series. But unlike all of the others seen previously, Date A Live F Last Date appears to be the final run of the anime planned. You can check out the first look teaser trailer and poster for the new Date A Live F Last Date anime below.

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Date A Live F Last Date is now in the works, but has yet to confirm any concrete release date or potential international release plans as of the time of this writing. It’s teased by the to be bringing the long running franchise to an end after five seasons, a spinoff anime, and a feature film release, “Many truths have been revealed in broad daylight, and Shido and his friends’ world has taken on a clear outline.

And now… as if to fill in the last remaining piece of the puzzle, Shido and his friends’ battle enters its final phase!”

Junji Nishimura will be directing the new anime for Fugaku, and it will feature the Nobunga Shimazaki and Marina Inoue will be headlining the returning voice cast for Date A Live F Last Date as Shido Itsuka and Tohka Yatogami, respectively. Other members of the voice cast include the likes of Misuzu Togashi, Ayana Taketatsu, Iori Nomizu, Asami Sanada, Maaya Uchida, Sarah Emi Bridcutt, Minori Chihara, Ayumi Mano, Hitomi Nabatame, Akari Kageyama, Aya Endo and more.

Courtesy of Kadokawa

“The other day, ‘Date A Live’ celebrated its 15th anniversary” original light novel series author Koshi Tachibana stated about the anime’s new project. “Fifteen years—that means a baby born when the first volume was released is now in their third year of junior high school. And a kid who was in their third year of junior high back then is now 30. The author, who was 24 back then, is now… okay, I’ll stop there!”

“It is truly a rare and great honor to see a series continue for so long and still offer new developments,” Tachibana continues. “I would like to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has loved this series for so many years. Please look forward to ‘Date A Live F: Last Date’!” So it seems like fans need to get ready for the grand finale.

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