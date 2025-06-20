Alice in Wonderland Anime Reveals New Look Ahead of Late Summer Debut

The classic children’s novel, Alice in Wonderland, which is hailed as one of the most influential works of fantasy literature, is about to come to theaters soon as an exciting new anime. Of course, given how massive the story is, there have been many renditions in anime and manga, such as J.C. Staff’s Alice SOS, but there has never been an anime film that is based on the book until now. With only two months until the premiere of the movie, the theatrical adaptation is going to be one of this summer’s most stunning and gorgeous anime, and one that fans should keep on their radar.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Fushigi no Kuni de Alice to: Dive in Wonderland anime film has unveiled a brand new key visual ahead of the summer premiere, as well as information regarding the opening theme. Announced in January, the movie is confirmed to premiere on August 19th, 2025, in Japanese theaters. There is no information yet regarding when it will make its way to international cinemas, but it is only a matter of time, especially given the fact that the story it is based on is a cultural icon and one that is very popular all around the world.

Fushigi no Kuni de Alice to: Dive in Wonderland Is Coming This Summer

Based on the book by Lewis Caroll, the movie follows Rise, a university student who feels lost in life due to failure and feelings of inadequacy, who is transported to Wonderland through the invitation of her late grandmother. In a strange and fantastical world, she encounters the young Alice where they travel together and meet all sorts of creatures and people such as The White Rabbit, the Caterpillar, the Queen of Hearts, the Card Soldiers, the Mad Hatter, the March Hare, and many more in a dazzling and thrilling adventure that is as grounded as it is ambitious.

The movie will be animated by P. A Works, the studio behind Angels Beats and Skip and Loafer, with Toshiya Shinohara acting as the director. Yuko Kakihara (Blue Box, Urusei Yatsura) is in charge of the script, and Kosuke Kawazura (Maboroshi) and Mio Fujushima will be the character designers.

Based on the information that has been released so far, like the trailer and key visuals, this movie will take viewers’ breath away with how ethereal the film will look. The story also seems to be emotionally resonating, and these two key ingredients will make the movie one of this summer 2025’s best anime, in a season packed with big hits.