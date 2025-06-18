Crunchyroll Announces Summer 2025 English Dub Anime Lineup

With summer finally here, and of course, a new lineup of anime that ushers in the new season, Crunchyroll has announced multiple titles that will be getting dubs soon, and fortunately, some include ones that will be airing these 3 months. Furthermore, more anime series that will be hitting the platform have been revealed as part of the seasonal announcements that Crunchyroll does regularly, and it is safe to say that summer 2025 has one of the best lineups of anime of this decade.

As confirmed by the official website of Crunchyroll, a grand total of 25 anime will be receiving dubs, across different genres and schedules. The most exciting ones are obviously the action-packed Gachiakuta Season 1, the bizarre thriller Dandadan Season 2, the cosplay romcom My Dress-Up Darling Season 2, the megazoid battle shonen Kaiju No. 8 Season 2, and the sci-fi adventure Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE Cour 2. There are also many amazing titles that aired in spring 2025, as well as other hidden gems that will be part of the summer lineup, and fans should definitely peruse the list, as there are some absolute bangers in there.

Crunchyroll’s Latest Batch Of Dubs Is Coming Soon

The full list of Crunchyroll’s latest dubs are as follows:

A Couple of Cuckoos Season 2

Season 2 Anne Shirley

Clevatess

Cultural Exchange with a Game Centre Girl

Dandadan Season 2

Season 2 Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze

Dekin no Mogura: The Earthbound Mole

Dr. Stone Science Future Cour 2

Cour 2 Gachiakuta

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability Season 2

Kaiji No. 8 Season 2

Season 2 Lord of Mysteries

My Dress-Up Darling Season 2

Season 2 New Saga

Nyaight of the Living Cat

Onmyo Kaiten Re: Birth Verse

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon Season 2

Season 2 Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 4

Season 4 To Be Hero X

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4

Season 4 The Water Magician

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun Season 2

Season 2 Watari-kun’s ****** Is about to Collapse

WITCH WATCH

With You and the Rain

Some of these titles will have their dubs simul-released alongside the subbed version, such as Dandadan, Kaiju No. 8, and Gachiakuta, all of which are this season’s most anticipated anime. Furthermore, spring headliners such as Witch Watch, To Be Hero X, and Anne Shirley, will also be finally available to watch in dub, and fans who have been waiting for this version to release can finally indulge as well as keep up with this season’s extremely jam-packed lineup that will be hard to beat.