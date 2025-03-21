American Dad Has Reportedly Been Saved From Cancellation (With a Big Upgrade)

Earlier today, American Dad was confirmed to no longer be a part of TBS moving forward when it comes to its new episodes. Nearly as fast as its cable network cancellation was announced, a new report has arrived from Deadline regarding the Smith family’s future. Not only is American Dad dodging the cancellation bullet but the series will return to a major network to air new episodes into the future. Said network has some serious history with Stan Smith and his family as the animated show’s comeback will act as something of a homecoming for the Seth MacFarlane property.

Deadline’s sources confirm that American Dad’s next season will arrive on Fox, once again returning to the network that started it all back in 2005. A timeslot for the returning series has yet to be confirmed so it will be interesting to see if it returns to Sunday nights. Considering that the series is rounding the bases to hit its 400th episode, this will be good news for those who are big fans of the Smiths. While TBS might no longer be the place to check out new episodes of American Dad moving forward, the cable network will air older episodes of the animated series until 2030. Clearly, both Fox and TBS recognize just how big the show is, even if it hasn’t hit the same heights as Family Guy.

With all the seasons of American Dad available on Hulu, it makes sense that Disney would be looking to continue the Smiths’ story on Fox. The series remains one of the most re-watched animated shows in recent years and there are plenty of seasons to binge at this point. Unfortunately, despite MacFarlane’s ever-growing popularity, Fox hasn’t confirmed that they plan on bringing back The Cleveland Show to join with the American Dad renewal, though Cleveland and the family have been welcomed back to Family Guy with open arms.

Aside from creating both Family Guy and American Dad, Seth MacFarlane plays multiple roles in both beloved series. For the former, MacFarlane steps into the shoes of Peter, Stewie, and Brian Griffin, while on American Dad, the show creator plays Roger The Alien, Stan Smith, and many other supporting characters.

