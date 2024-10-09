American Dad Locks in Fall 2024 Release Date With New Trailer: Watch

American Dad is finally coming back to TBS with new episodes later this month, and has locked in its release date with a new trailer revealing the first look at what’s next. American Dad currently finds itself in a unique situation with TBS as it currently stands as the final scripted series being produced by the network following its renewal for Season 21 of the long running animated series. Although originally it aired with Fox, American Dad has reached the point where it’s now going to be running with TBS longer than it ever did with its first parent network before the shift.

The animated series has found new life with TBS, and it’s likely why the series is getting the chance to continue as its fan base is very much in support of the new episodes. American Dad might not be one of the first shows you think of when you think of original creator Seth MacFarlane, but it’s also had some of the best success that has been right under the nose of many animation fans as it continues to tell wackier stories with each new season of the series. And that looks to be the case this time around to when it returns with the new trailer for American Dad that you can check out below.

American Dad Season 21 Release Date – What to Know

American Dad Season 21 will be kicking off its run with TBS beginning on Monday, October 28th at 10PM ET/PT. Not only does the trailer tease some wacky new adventures with what seems to be the debut of Roger’s dad, Stan and Roger fusing in a wild way, and Stan getting a new hot rod, Warner Bros. Discovery’s press release for the new season teases even wilder adventures like Langley Falls’ boardwalk reopening, the Smith family having their dreams of climbing Mount Everest turn into a nightmare, Roger being struck with a mysterious illness, Klaus contending with an imposter and more.

The cast and staff are all returning from the previous seasons of the series, and guest stars for the new episodes include Kevin Bacon (which is hilarious given that American Dad previously did an episode where Roger was pretending to be Bacon), Charles Barkley, Bret “The Hitman” Hart, Gabriel Iglesias, Michael Imperioli, Leslie Jones, Neal McDonough, Joel McHale and Kyra Sedgwick. Given how American Dad often treats its guest star characters, it’s going to be wild to see how they’re all used in the coming new episodes.

What’s Next for American Dad?

This won’t be the only new release for American Dad coming our way, however, as fans are finally going to be able to nab its soundtrack at last. American Dad!: Greatest Hits will be released by Hollywood Records on October 25th ahead of the new season premiere. It’s yet to be revealed which of the animated series’ iconic songs will be featured of the soundtrack nor how many it will have, but it’s something that fans of the series have been asking to get for quite a long time.

When the soundtrack was announced to be in the works earlier this year during San Diego Comic-Con, it was teased that it would have 12 to 14 tracks from American Dad‘s long history and will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming services when it hits. There are some key songs that fans will likely expect to see such as the most famous “Daddy’s Gone,” and as long as they have that track on its album then it’s likely going to be a hit regardless of what else it might be including. But either way, fans are definitely going to want to check out both this new soundtrack and the new episodes when they launch.