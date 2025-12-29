Anime Fans Debate the Worst Anime of 2025 (& One Series Should Never Have Made the List)

Anime fans are debating the worst releases of 2025, and most of the series on the list are understandable — though the biggest title is hugely disappointing considering its potential. This year has been a massive one for anime, with films like Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc bringing the medium to new heights. The return of titles like My Hero Academia and The Apothecary Diaries also made 2025 memorable. However, not every 2025 anime was a success, so there were a few low points.

In an X post, Anime News Network rounded up its picks for the weakest anime of the year, asking fans what they would deem the most disappointing series. The outlet’s list included Lazarus — a choice followers questioned — along with Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2, Baban Baban Ban Vampire, Uglymug Epicfighter, Beheneko, Yandere Dark Elf, Ubel Blatt, Momentary Lily, and The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4. Most of these titles aren’t surprising, as very few of them are well-known or well-regarded enough to make an impact. And even Lazarus and The Rising of the Shield Hero, which are recognizable, are series with wildly split responses from their audiences.

What was the Worst Anime of the Year 2025? pic.twitter.com/erekDctJqb — Anime News Network (@Anime) December 29, 2025

The final anime on the list is perhaps the saddest, though: One-Punch Man Season 3. While its inclusion isn’t necessarily shocking, it’s a testament to how far the series has fallen — and it’s something that never should have happened given the excitement surrounding the manga and Season 1.

One-Punch Man Never Should Have Landed Among 2025’s Worst Anime

One-Punch Man returned for its third season in 2025 — six years after its second chapter. The gap between outings already hurt the momentum of the anime, but One-Punch Man had started to dip in quality during Season 2. Although the story followed ONE’s manga pretty faithfully, the animation didn’t match that of Season 1. To be fair, the series had changed studios, moving from Madhouse to J.C. Staff, which accounted for the differences. But many criticisms took aim at J.C. Staff’s handling of the adaptation, and even given years to improve, Season 3 wasn’t much of a step up.

Combined with the lengthy wait for only half of an outing (One-Punch Man Season 3, Part 2 won’t arrive until 2027), the series’ return has proved a massive disappointment. It’s no surprise it made Anime News Network‘s worst series of the year, and commenters agreed with its inclusion. However, after Season 1, One-Punch Man had the potential to become a Shonen as big as projects like My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, and Jujutsu Kaisen. It had the interest and strong source material to succeed. And if it weren’t for the poor handling of both, it would never have landed on such a list.

