Anime Fans Have Crowned The Best, And The Worst, Episodes of The Fall Season

The fall anime season is in full swing, and like any other season, there are winners and losers. Surprisingly, the line might have never been clearer when it comes to 2025, as fans have rallied to celebrate one anime adaptation and lambast another. With both anime franchises making their dynamic returns, now seems like the perfect time to discuss what makes one series so good and why the other series has been poked at by fans. Needless to say, it seems that anime fans might have come to a consensus on two very different topics.

My Hero Academia’s second episode of its eighth season, “The End of an Era, And The Beginning,” sees Toshinori Yagi recalling his earlier years while also fighting against All For One in the present. Presenting one of its hardest-hitting and emotional entries to date, Studio BONES was able to take Deku’s fight for Hero Society’s future to new heights. On the flip side, One-Punch Man’s third season has seen a fan backlash for many who witnessed the premiere. Saitama enthusiasts feel that production studio JC Staff hasn’t been able to properly adapt the hero’s source material, and the IMDB ratings prove it. My Hero Academia’s latest installment is rated as “9.7 out of 10” while One-Punch Man’s premiere is rated as “6.4 out of 10.”

One-Punch Man Stumbles, While My Hero Soars

BONES & JC Staff

One-Punch Man’s third season was surrounded by controversy long before its premiere, as the series took over five years to make a comeback following the second season finale. In a shocking admission, the director of Saitama’s long-awaited comeback posted on social media, begging fans not to get their hopes up. The statement from Shinpei Nagai read as such,

“No, I have been prepared and understand the meaning of carrying the weight of a work that you all cherish so dearly. You may not like it, or it may anger you. But someone has to carry it. I am prepared and hopeful. It probably won’t be as good as Season 1. But the work embodies the passion and ingenuity of the creators. Please accept that. There are many companies nowadays that are funded by large corporations. Much of the talent has been drawn to those places. But, as I have said many times before, I want to support J.C. Staff, working to improve labor conditions and nurture its employees. Please stop with the harassment and the persistent questions that I can’t answer due to NDAs. I beg you, please.”

On the other side of the equation, My Hero Academia’s rise should come as no surprise considering Studio BONES track record, along with the writing of series creator Kohei Horikoshi. Arriving roughly a year following season seven’s finale, the final war of the superhero shonen franchise isn’t holding anything back. While the manga ended last year, there are still plenty of surprises in store for these final episodes.

