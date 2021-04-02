Anime Fans Rank the Shows They'd Like to See Adapted Next

The Dangers In My Heart (Photo: Seven Seas) "Hopelessly delusional and antisocial edgelord Kyotaro Ichikawa chuckles to himself, imagining murdering the beautiful Anna Yamada, the most popular girl at their school. However, as he observes Yamada, Kyotaro gradually comes to the realization: “She’s completely different from the social butterflies who look down on the unpopular kids…?!” And thus begins the first love of the antisocial Kyotaro. This young couple romantic comedy between an introvert and extrovert, transcending social cliques, will have you smiling!" prevnext

Solo Leveling (Photo: D&C Media ) "Around a decade ago, a gate appeared linking our world with an alternate dimension. And along with it, people called "Hunters" awakened. These Hunters earn their keep by defeating the monsters lurking inside the gate. But not all Hunters are powerful beings. One such person, E-Rank Hunter Sung JinWoo, known as the "World's Weakest Hunter", is reluctantly doing the job to pay for his mother's hospital bills. One day, JinWoo happens to stumble upon a "double-layered" dungeon hidden within a D-Rank dungeon, and moments before his death, he's granted special powers. A daily quest window only he can see…!? Only he knows the secret to leveling up… by completing quests and defeating monsters every day, he can level up…!? Just how high will his level get!?"

Senpai Is Otokonoko "One day, Makoto Hanaoka, lover of all things cute, is confessed to by his junior Aoi, mistaking him for a girl. Makoto turns Aoi down and apologizes, explaining that he is actually a boy, and that he's never fallen in love with anyone. However, upon learning the truth, Aoi is delighted to have a senpai with perks of both genders, and proclaims "I will become the first person you've ever loved", as Makoto looks back in shock."

A Man And His Cat (Photo: Square Enix ) "A lone adult cat is left unsold at a pet shop. Day by day, its price drops, and it isn't even looked at. When it had given up all hope of finding a home, a lone man appeared before it. He said one simple thing: "I want this one." This is the heartwarming story of a cat who just wanted a loving home, and a lonely middle-aged man."

I'm In Love With A Villainess (Photo: Seven Seas) "In the world of the otome game "Revolution", corporate slave Rei Ohashi is reincarnated as the heroine Rei Taylor. But the character she fangirls over is… NOT one of the game's princes! It's the evil villain Claire Francois! In her previous life, Rei did nothing but play games… will her knowledge and passion allow her to get closer to Claire? This sets the stage for a tumultuous fantasy/romantic comedy!"

Spy X Family (Photo: Shueisha) "A brilliantly gifted spy, is ordered to make a "family" for a mission to infiltrate a prestigious school. But it turns out his new "daughter" is a psychic who can read peoples' minds! And his "wife" is an assassin?! All this comes together to create an exhilarating home life comedy where this temporary family grapples with various trials from school exams to a world in crisis, all while hiding their true identities from one another!"

Onimai (Photo: Ichijinsha inc.) "Youth shut-in Mahiro Oyama is given a suspicious medicine by his little sister Mihari that turns him into a girl. From going to the toilet to wearing a bra, a girl's life is full of unknowns. What lies ahead for Mihari's brother-turned-sister…!? The gender swap manga making waves on the web is finally getting paperback volumes!"

Komi Can't Communicate (Photo: Shueisha) "Komi is a girl whose beauty turns the heads of everyone around her, but she suffers from social anxiety. She has a lot of trouble communicating, and to the people around her, she comes off as unapproachable. "How do I strike up a conversation?" "Once I do, then what do I say?" Komi can't help but get caught up on such questions. This story follows the school life of Komi and Tadano, who she befriends. Komi may be trembling from her heart all the way to her fingertips, but her goal is to make 100 friends!"

Yamadakun to LV999 No Koi Wo Suru (Photo: Ganma) "Akane gets dumped by her boyfriend after he cheats on her in an online game. As she's hunting monsters in the game to let off some steam, a man with an afro from her guild named Yamada calls out to her. She gets caught up in the moment and complains to him about getting dumped, to which he coldly responds "I don't give a crap." Later on, in an attempt to get back at her ex, Akane gets all dressed up and marches into a real-life event for the game, where she's called out once again the exact same way Yamada did… but this time by a handsome young man who saved her. Akane's love life, which ended in an online game, is about to begin anew in the same game!?"