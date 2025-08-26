Gachiakuta Shares First Look at the Cleaners’ Boss With New Anime Preview

Gachiakuta has dropped the first look at the anime’s next big episode, and with it has finally revealed what the mysterious Cleaners boss finally looks like. Kei Urana’s Gachiakuta has been really taking over the Summer as a major action anime hit, and each new episode has helped to flesh out a wild world around its central character, Rudo. As the anime continues to introduce more allies and threats with each new episode, the series is finally going to reveal one of its more mysterious additions that has only been hinted at thus far. Now fans have gotten to see this new addition with the latest first look preview.

Gachiakuta has dropped the first look at Episode 8 of the anime, and with it has revealed the Cleaners’ boss Corvus. This figure was teased to be one of the more mysterious characters in the series as even the rest of the Cleaners don’t know what his ability is, but this reveal is one step forward to figuring him out. It was also announced that he’ll be voiced by Rikiya Koyama in the anime, and you can check out the first look at Gachiakuta Episode 8 below.

Who Is Corvus?

With the first reveal of his full look, Gachiakuta also teases Corvus as such, “Boss of the Cleaners, an organization that exterminates monstrous beasts born from trash. He is capricious and often absent from the Cleaners’ headquarters. Although incredibly loyal and respected by the other members, he is a mysterious figure.” Unfortunately, it’s a description that only furthers the mystery behind the Cleaners boss. But it’s also another exciting reason to check out the coming episode. Gachiakuta Episode 8 will be releasing in Japan on Sunday, August 31st, and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll alongside its debut.

MAPPA’s synopsis for the episode teases it as such, “The Cleaners’ boss is back. Corvus thanks Rudo for protecting the lives of the others and officially welcomes him into the organization. Corvus shares information on the Sphere, explaining that there is a border between the Sphere and the ground, and that anyone who tries to cross it ends up dead. But there are rumors of a woman who has seen people cross without dying…” But it also seems like Corvus’ debut is going to kick off a whole new mission for Rudo.

What to Know for Gachiakuta’s Anime

This next arc for Gachiakuta’s anime is also introducing a batch of new additions to the cast along with Rikiya Koyama as Corvus including Wataru Takagi as Bro, Hana Sato as Dear, Manaka Iwami as Eishia, and Shunsuke Takeuchi as Zodyl. Fumihiko Suganama is directing the new Gachiakuta anime for studio Bones with Hiroshi Seko handling the scripts for the series, Satoshi Ishino handling character designs and serving as chief animation director, and Taku Iwasaki composing the music.

Gachiakuta has also previously confirmed it will be running for two consecutive cours of episodes, so fans will be able to check out its debut season through the rest of the year. If you wanted to catch up with everything that’s happened so far, you can find the anime now streaming with Crunchyroll. And now’s the time to do before Rudo really starts to get in even bigger battles.