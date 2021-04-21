Anime's Greatest Swordsmen Go Viral Thanks to One Hilarious TikTok

✖

Anime as a medium has given fans some of the biggest, most dangerous swordsmen to exist in fiction, with the likes of Bleach, One Piece, Berserk, Samurai Champloo, and Sword Art Online being just a few of the series famous for their warriors, and one viral video has perfectly captured the spirit of sword battles in anime. The swords and the warriors that wield them could not be more different across the number of series that anime has helped make famous, but the video in question has been able to capture the essence of the bloody fights.

Dragon Ball Z did not have many well-known sword wielders outside of the son of Vegeta, Trunks, but the battles are somewhat reminiscent to the one that we see in this viral video, with one onlooker unable to see the devastating moves being unleashed against one another. The Z Fighters and their enemies have become so powerful that their fights were unable to be tracked by the naked eye, and this is a trait that has found its way into many other anime franchises, especially when it comes to sword fighting, pushing a number of anime characters to the limelight. With anime-only becoming more popular as the years pass, we're sure to be introduced to countless new swordsmen down the line.

Twitter Creator CalebCity created a hilarious video that has gone viral that imagines what onlookers witness when watching some of these titanic showdowns take place, especially when it comes to insanely powerful sword wielders that are faster than the naked eye:

How they show strong swordsman in anime. pic.twitter.com/W7mhXTpJ7h — Caleb愛 (@CalebCity) April 19, 2021

2021 is set to be a big year for sword wielders, as Bleach is set to make a return with an anime adaptation of the final story of the manga in "The Thousand-Year Blood War Arc", to say nothing of One Piece continuing to show off a multitude of swordsmen in the Wano Arc. Swordsmen are few and far between in the medium of anime

What do you think of this hilarious, viral video that recreates a sword battle in the way that only anime could do? Who is your favorite swordsman in the medium of anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of anime swordsmen.