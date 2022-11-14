Makoto Shinkai's New Film Suzume no Tojimari Breaks Opening Record

Makoto Shinkai is back, and it seems the director has struck gold once more. After all, the visionary just brought out a new film, and Suzume no Tojimari has been on fans' radars for some time now. And given all the hype, it is no surprise to see the film's opening has broken records once set by Shinkai.

According to box office reports, Suzume no Tojimari has earned about $13.5 million in Japan following its opening weekend. With over 1.3 million tickets sold, the film's first three days were obviously big successes. In fact, Shinkai's new movie earned 47.7% more at the box office during opening than Your Name did years ago. And when compared to the director's last film, Suzume no Tojimari earned 14.4% more than Weathering With You.

What We Know About Shinkai's New Film

With this box office return recorded, there is no denying Shinkai's work is still as popular as ever. Suzume no Tojimari came first place at the box office domestically despite competition from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and One Piece: Red. Soon, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Crunchyroll will bring Shinkai's latest work to fans globally, so netizens should keep an eye out for updates. Suzume no Tojimari should go live globally in 2023, and for those curious about the film, you can read its full synopsis below:

"On the other side of the door, was time in its entirety. 17-year-old Suzume's journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu when she encounters a young man who tells her, "I'm looking for a door." What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly mesmerized by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob...

Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster... Within that realm, it was as though all time had melted together in the sky. Drawn in by this mysterious door, Suzume's journey is about to begin."

