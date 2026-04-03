Anime Superhero Series Returns With Live-Action Adaptation

With the ending of My Hero Academia last year, the superhero anime scene has lost, arguably, the biggest player in the landscape. While the shonen series will return next month with an epilogue simply titled “More,” the anime scene needs a brand new player. While the successor to Izuku Midoriya and UA Academy has yet to be crowned, one major competitor to Class 1-A is making a comeback to celebrate a big anniversary. With the likes of One Piece and Avatar: The Last Airbender forging a new path for live-action anime adaptation, one superhero anime franchise is jumping on the bandwagon this year.

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Tiger & Bunny is a superhero franchise that took the anime world by storm over fifteen years ago. To help celebrate its fifteenth anniversary, the superhero franchise is planning to create a live-action stage play adaptation in Japan. While details about the story of the play and who will be bringing these characters to the stage remain a mystery, the franchise has confirmed that the performances will take place this September and October. Luckily, to help build hype for these upcoming events, Tiger & Bunny has revealed a first look at its two armored heroes in action, giving superhero enthusiasts a glimpse at this new take on the crime fighters.

Who Are Bunny And Tiger?

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Tiger & Bunny is a rare instance of an anime adaptation arriving before the release of a manga, with the standard case being the opposite way around. Debuting in 2011, the series kicked things off with a twenty-five-episode first season, garnering several movies before eventually returning for a sequel series. In 2022, almost one decade following its premiere, the titular heroes would return in Tiger & Bunny 2, ending its run conclusively. To date, no new anime projects have been revealed for the crime-fighting franchise, though this upcoming stage production proves that there is still a passion for the series as of today.

While My Hero Academia, as a franchise focused on “Quirks” to explain their super-powered beings, Tiger & Bunny differed greatly from this idea. Instead, the latter introduced “NEXT,” aka Noted Entities with eXtraordinary Talents, as those who harbored abilities far beyond those of mortal men. The crime fighters of this universe would routinely become tools of companies, sporting outfits and/or armor that would show each hero’s various sponsors as they rode into battle. While UA Academy could prepare heroes to take on roles outside of crime-fighting to support brands, Tiger & Bunny’s approach was far more focused on consumerism in this regard.

If you’re looking for more anime franchises that focus on superheroes, there are quite a few to choose from that don’t involve the likes of Tiger, Bunny, Deku, and Shigaraki. One-Punch Man, for example, has created some of the most notable anime vigilantes in the medium’s history, with series like To Be Hero X, Shy, and Samurai Flamenco creating superhero worlds of their own.

What do you think of Bunny and Tiger arriving in the live-action world later this year? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!