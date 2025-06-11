Berserk Studio’s New Anime Movie Lands U.S. Theatrical Release

Edge of Tomorrow is considered to be a sci-fi cult-classic, but the novel that inspired it is finally getting the anime it deserves. All You Need Is Kill, based on the novel by Hiroshi Sakurazaka, is the latest release by Studio 4°C (Berserk). The film is set to debut at the ongoing Annecy Animation Festival in France, but the movie hadn’t been slated for a US theatrical release… until now!

All You Need Os Kill will screen in international theaters courtesy of GKIDS. The film is produced by Warner Bros. Japan, with animation by Studio 4°C. Kenichiro Akimoto makes his directorial debut with the movie, from a script penned by Yuichiro Kido. Fans of the novel have waited years for the time-bending sci-fi action story to be adapted into an anime. The trailers have already shown off the breathtaking animation, and now international fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the film is confirmed to be heading to a theater near them.

GKIDS’ purchase of the distribution rights to All You Need Os Kill covers the following territories: the US, the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. No release date has been announced yet. The film debuts at this week’s Annecy Midnight Specials section, where the film will likely be picked up for distribution in further territories. The first reviews for All You Need Is Kill are also expected to be released following the screening.

Warner Bros. Japan

All You Need Is Kill Is Slightly Different From Edge of Tomorrow in More Than Format

Doug Liman and Tom Cruise’s Edge of Tomorrow, released in 2014, has become a cult hit, with many calling for a sequel to be produced. While that ship has likely sailed, fans of the sci-fi action story can look forward to All You Need Is Kill, but there are some major differences between the two. Edge of Tomorrow is a loose adaptation of Sakurazaka’s novel, but All You Need Is Kill sticks much closer to the written word.

The film follows Rita, a young woman who volunteers to rebuild Japan following the eruption of an alien flower known as “Darol.” In the aftermath of the eruption, deadly creatures invade the Earth, killing everyone in their path, including Rita. But Rita wakes up. Then she is killed. And she wakes up again.

“With All You Need Is Kill, I wanted to convey that even in the endless loop of life, we can still make discoveries and grow, depending on how we perceive the situation,” said director Akimoto at Annecy (via Deadline). A release date is expected to be announced following the Annecy screening.

