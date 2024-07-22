Aniplex Teases Big Announcements at Upcoming Kadokawa Event

Aniplex is teaming up with Kadokawa for a special new streaming event later this Summer with plenty of big announcements planned for their future slate! Kadokawa has been expanding both its number of anime projects and production studios under its umbrella for the last few years, and they have several major franchises with new projects currently in the works as a result. It turns out that Aniplex and Kadokawa have so many new anime releases in the works that they are going to be revealing updates on many of these new projects with a special new event planned for this August.

The upcoming Aniplex x Kadokawa Anime Festival will be a live stream special event planned for August 2nd in Japan, and will be revealing updates about now in the works projects such as The Irregular at Magic High School (which now has a movie in the works), Demon Lord 2099, Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online (which is working on Season 2), Rascal Does Not Dream (which is now working on a new anime for the University Arc) and much more. Check out the announcement below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

What to Expect From Aniplex x Kadokawa Event

The Aniplex x Kadokawa Anime Festival will be streaming from Japan on August 2nd, but exact timing has yet to be confirmed as of the time of this publication. The festival will be sharing updates for the likes of The Irregular at Magic High School, Demon Lord 2099, Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2, I May Be a Guild Receptionist, but I’ll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time, Class no Daikirai na Joshi to Kekkon suru Koto ni Natta, the Rascal Does Not Dream series, and the promise of brand new never-before-seen anime announcements as well.

Each of these releases are standing out in their own way, but Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 is the closest to its premiere this October. Masayuki Sakoi returns from the first season to direct for A-1 Pictures, Yosuke Kuroda will be handling the scripts, and Yoshio Kosakai will be designing the characters. Returning cast members for the new season include the likes of Tomori Kusunoki as Llenn, Yoko Hikasa as Pitohui, Chinatsu Akasaki as Fukaziroh, and Kazayuki Okitsu as M.

You can currently catch up with the first season of Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online now streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu.