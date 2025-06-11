The Apothecary Diaries x Universal Studios Japan Collab Shares New Look at Mysteries With Maomao

The first commercial for the summer collaboration of Universal Studios Japan (USJ) and The Apothecary Diaries has debuted! The short commercial announces that, along with other new attractions in celebration of Universal Cool Japan’s 2025 10th Anniversary, The Apothecary Diaries is joining in on the gathering of world-renowned Japanese entertainment brands at Universal Studios Japan. “In the second half (of the year), you can help the Forgers complete the ultimate mission in SPY x FAMILY XR Ride and solve a thrilling mystery with Maomao in The Apothecary Diaries Mystery Walk.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The entire year is packed with experiences that go beyond anything you’ve ever imagined! …You won’t want to miss any of the popular offerings and the chance to experience the worlds of Cool Japan brought to life at an incredible scale!” Along with “The Apothecary Diaries Mystery Walk: A Dose of Deception” attraction, Universal Studios Japan will also feature exclusive food items and merchandise based on the franchise. The event will run from July 1 until January 4, 2026.

Play video

There’s a Mystery to Uncover and Maomao Needs Your Help to Solve It!

When Maomao, an apothecary’s daughter from the red-light district, gets kidnapped and sold to be a servant of the imperial palace, she’s thrust into a world of mysterious disturbances within bureaucratic disputes. Trying to hide her literacy and medicinal knowledge, when the emperor’s children begin falling gravely ill, she can’t help herself but to quietly solve the “curse” anonymously. When the beautiful eunuch Jinshi manages to single her out, she’s promoted to concubine Gyokuyou’s lady-in-waiting and poison taster. But as Maomao’s skills prove her indispensable, she begins facing risks that go beyond the hazards of tasting for poisons.

“Ryuzu Powder, said to be effective against just about any ailment, is a panacea that’s been all the rage. However, a growing number of people have been falling ill with mysterious symptoms of poisoning after taking the panacea. Tempted by the promise of a reward, Maomao accepts Jinshi’s investigation assignment. After reading the official proclamation, you decide to offer your assistance as an apothecary to solve the case. Joining forces with Maomao, can you uncover the truth behind this mysterious medicine?” The Apothecary Diaries Mystery Walk: A Dose of Deception attraction follows an original mystery story that YOU can help solve with Maomao! “Search for clues using the investigation booklet as a guide. A special greeting from Maomao and Jinshi awaits you at the end!”

There will also be exclusive food items based on the series that can be found at USJ’s restaurant The Dragon’s Pearl that will be available beginning on June 30th. These items include: Maomao’s Colorful Sudachi Cold Noodles Meal, “Jade-colored cold noodles with the refreshing, citrusy touch of sudachi are served alongside a green Chinese steamed bun”; Maomao’s Strawberry Almond Jelly with Yellow Peach, “strawberry almond jelly layered with berry sauce, finished with a chocolate leaf to represent medicinal herbs”; and Jinshi’s Citrus Drink with the Scent of Lychee, “lychee-flavored drink” with a “beautiful purple gradation was inspired by the graceful and elegant Jinshi”.

Merchandise based on the series will also be available for purchase starting June 30th at the Universal Studios Store. These items include a rose-scented Body Oil inspired by the series’ blue roses and an Acrylic Pen Stand featuring Maomao and Jinshi standing in front of USJ’s restaurant The Dragon’s Pearl.

Are you up for helping Maomao solve another mystery? Let us know in the comments!