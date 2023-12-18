Archer: Into the Cold Is Now Streaming on Hulu

Archer has officially brought its series run to an end with 14 seasons and 14 years under its belt, and now fans can check out the series finale as Archer: Into the Cold is now streaming with Hulu! Archer ended Season 14 with FX earlier this Fall as it left things off on a pretty big cliffhanger as the United States deemed the Agency (and other spy organizations) completely illegal, but thankfully it was far from the actual end as it was soon confirmed that the animated series would actually come to an end with an official series finale event released this December.

Archer: Into the Cold serves as the final episode of Archer overall and premiered with FX this past weekend. With it having its broadcast debut, the final episode of the series is now officially streaming with Hulu (under its own category outside of the available 14 seasons). Running for an hour long in total, Hulu teases Archer: Into the Cold as such, "With the UN voting to outlaw independent spy agencies, Archer and the gang have to work outside the law to save the world from an unlikely duo."

(Photo: FX Networks)

How to Watch Archer

If you wanted to go back and catch up with the final season, it's currently streaming with Hulu. FX teases Archer Season 14 as such, "Archer and The Agency are finding their own way with Lana at the helm. Her goal is to make money while also making the world a better place, but she quickly finds out running a spy agency isn't so cut and dry." The entire series is now available with Hulu as well, and Archer as a whole is teased as such:

"The suave, confident and devastatingly handsome Sterling Archer may be the world's greatest spy, but he still has issues with his friends and colleagues who live to undermine and betray one another. Whether set in 1940s Los Angeles, the jungles of South America or the dangerous islands of the South Pacific, `'Archer,'' this animated comedy spans time and place to navigate Sterling, Lana, Malory, Cheryl/Carol/Charlotte, Cyril, Pam, Ray and Krieger's misguided misadventures that range from attempting to save the world from nuclear disaster to selling illegal narcotics to Colombian cartels."

What did you think of Archer's final season overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!