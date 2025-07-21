Assassination Classroom Teases Major Anime Announcement for 10th Anniversary

Assassination Classroom has officially kicked off a special celebration for the anime’s tenth anniversary, and it’s teasing a big announcement for the franchise coming later this Summer. Yusei Matsui might currently be running in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with a new series, The Elusive Samurai, but it’s likely fans are much more aware of the creator’s prior series, Assassination Classroom. It’s no mystery as to why, however, as its blend of action and science fiction oddities are why it’s still so fondly remembered all these years later. Especially as the anime hits a new milestone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Assassination Classroom is now in the midst of celebrating the original TV anime’s debut, and its tenth anniversary is leading to all sorts of new projects. After a tease about a mysterious new project coming our way, it was revealed to be a major radio show touted as the second of the three planned major events for the anniversary. But fans should keep an eye on this radio show, however, as it’s also teased a major announcement in its own right as well.

What’s Coming for Assassination Classroom?

Assassination Classroom has announced a special radio show coming on August 22nd in Japan, and it will be a special live broadcast featuring fan submitted materials. While it’s yet to be revealed exactly what fans can look forward to with this new event, there has been a tease of a new “special announcement” to come during the broadcast as well. Which has naturally started to spark all kinds of theories about what to expect from the franchise, and now it’s a matter of waiting to see whether or not this is going to result in a brand new anime release a decade after it originally premiered.

Assassination Classroom has some big plans for the anime franchise ten years after it first began, and these special projects are being revealed little by little in the time since the project began. With so many revivals of classic anime projects airing in the last few years specifically, it’s just a matter of finding out whether or not this will be joining the line up of those releases too. The franchise is ripe for some kind of return too even with its conclusive ending, so it’s now time for fans to see what could be coming our way in its potentially bright future.

Shueisha

How to Watch Assassination Classroom

If you wanted to check out the original series, you can now find Assassination Classroom streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu in the meantime so you can see what all of the buzz is about. The anime begins to tease itself as such, “Forget about homework and pop quizzes. The students of Class 3E have a far more important assignment: kill their teacher before the end of the year!”

The synopsis continues as such, “A tentacle-d sensei that moves at Mach 20 is out to conquer the classroom after destroying seventy percent of the moon. In addition to reading, writing, and arithmetic, the murderous monster behind the lectern will teach his students everything he knows about the assassination game. Should some eager beaver prove to be a quick study in killing, he or she will save Earth from extinction – and collect a hefty reward.”