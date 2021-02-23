Attack on Titan Promo Teases the War's Homefront Arrival

✖

Attack on Titan is pushing along with season four, and the series is one of the best in the anime industry. The show can be found trending weekly with each new episode, so all eyes are on the next drop. After all, episode 71 plans to be a big one, and its promo courts war with a rather huge explosion.

The promo went live this week following episode 70. Attack on Titan split up with Gabi and Falco during their big episode to pay attention to the capital. This new promo features Mikasa and Armin looking shocked while Eren sits guarded in jail. And in the end, it seems things all go haywire when a massive explosion is shown going off in the city.

There is little to glean from the episode's title as "Guides" doesn't say much. The promo is very vague on purpose, but things are looking tense, to say the least. Season four has set Eren on a dangerous cliff as the boy is being chastised on all sides. Even Armin is having trouble defending Eren in light of his massacre in Marley, so there is no telling what else is going on behind the scenes.

After the attack on Marley, this promo makes it look like episode 71 will bring the fight to Paradis. The only question that remains is who will be bringing the war home. Marley is in no position to fight as they plow through recovery. This means a covert operation is going on in Paradis, but we don't know who is leading it. From Zeke to Gabi, just about everyone in Attack on Titan is suspicious right now, and we are not leaving Eren out of this pool of potentials.

What do you make of this new promo? Do you think war is about to make its way home in Attack on Titan?