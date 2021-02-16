Attack on Titan Fan Raises Eyebrows with a Dragon Ball Comparison

✖

Attack on Titan has never been shy about its love of Mikasa, and the heroine deserves every bit of praise. The girl has been through a lot during her time in the Survey Corps, and season four promises things will get worse before they get better. Thankfully, the anime gave Mikasa a small break this week with its latest episode, but one detail from the release has some fans comparing the Ackerman to Son Goku himself.

The whole thing picked up steam on Twitter thanks to the user hangephilia. The fan was one of many who noticed Mikasa doing some serious lifting in the anime's newest episode. In one scene, the girl is shown carrying two steel beams atop her shoulder. The length of the beams is hard to confirm, but the most common sizes range from 15 - 20 feet. And if that is the case, Mikasa is exhibiting Goku-level strength here.

And why is that? Well, it comes down to math. A 20-foot steel beam weighs anywhere from 10 - 15 pounds per foot. That means a single beam weighs 200 pounds at best, and Mikasa is carrying at least two in this scene. This would mean Mikasa is hauling 400 pounds minimum on her shoulders. And if the beams happen to be even longer than expected, well - even Vegeta would be impressed.

This little tidbit has Attack on Titan fans praising Mikasa for her insane strength, but there is no reason to believe the soldier is really superhuman. She may have enhanced skills given her Ackerman blood, but she doesn't have the physical prowess of a Saiyan. Still, Mikasa would surely impress Goku with her warrior spirit, and her tenacious spirit would give Caulifla a run for her money!

What do you make of Mikasa's insane strength? Do you think Goku would recognize her as a warrior?