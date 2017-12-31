‘Attack on Titan’ Reveals Special Character Sketches

Earlier in 2017, Attack on Titan wrapped its second season. But Wit Studio is doing its best to help fans who don’t remember any of its colossal events with a compilation film coming next year.

To help grease the wheels of fans interested in the film, the original creator of the series has drawn some special character sketches to be given to fans in attendance of the film. The sketches are portraits of some of season 2’s key characters Eren, Mikasa, Levi, Armin, Reiner, Bertolt, Erwin, and Hange.

Before the third season arrives, it would be nice to revisit every major event of the second season as there were plenty of monumental revelations. Reiner, Bertolt, and Annie were revealed to be people who could transform into Titans just like Eren. But unfortunately for Eren, they were the ones who ushered in a new age of Titan attacks on his home.

Reiner and Bertolt’s betrayals hits Eren especially hard since they had pretended to be friends for many years before. They even take him captive and lead the rest of the cadets to chase after him on a suicidal rescue mission because of it. Reiner and Bertolt’s main motivations have yet to be clear in the anime, but fans of the original manga have already figured out what they were there for in the first place. Those motives will surely come to light in the next season.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

The series was adapted into an anime from Wit Studio and Production I.G. with a third season premiering in 2018. 68 million copies of the manga have been sold as of 2017, and has been met with major critical and commercial success worldwide. Volume 24 of Attack on Titan released December 8 in Japan, with a Western released planned next year. The trailer for the volume highlights key moments covering the “Marley” arc