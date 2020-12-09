Attack On Titan Season 4 Reveals the Cart Titan's New Look

✖

Attack On Titan's fourth season started with a bang, showing off some of the unfortunate Eldians that work to achieve the goals of the nation of Marley, and with this first episode, we are given a brand new terrifying look for the Cart Titan. While the Cart Titan might not be as popular as its "cousins" such as the Colossal, Armored, and Beast Titans, it certainly has made its presence known in the latest episode, armed to the teeth and giving it a serious bite which we did not see before when it made its debut in the third season!

At the beginning of Season Four, the nation of Marley was shown in the trenches, using its Eldian "citizens" in order to push forward in winning a long-running war. As the rivals of the Eldian people unleashed their Titans in the forms of the Armored Titan, Beast Titan, and Jaw Titan, the Cart Titan entered the fray with armor made specifically for the giant, agile behemoth. Though we have yet to see much about the human "pilot" who is currently residing within the Cart Titan's massive frame, definitely expect to learn more about this titanic addition to the Marley nation as season four marches forward.

When Season Three ended, Eren, Armin, and Mikasa had managed to survive a Titan onslaught that was threatening the survival of the Survey Corps, while also learning more about the world that had been kept a secret from them for so long. Seemingly finally being able to fulfill their long time dream of traveling across the sea and discovering the nation that has been plaguing them for so long, the trio and their fellow Eldian soldiers were conspicuously absent from the first episode of the fourth season, though a cameo in the final moments of the premiere certainly leads us to believe that they won't be missing in action for too long.

By showing Marley's war outside of the walls, we get to see how the Titans are truly used in war, and by doing so, see the true terror of being an Eldian within their employ, even if said soldiers do have the ability to transform into Titans themselves!

What did you think of the Cart Titan's new look? Do you think we'll see new looks given to more of the Titans in this final season?