Attack on Titan Season 4 Premiere Introduces New Jaw Titan

Attack on Titan has introduced a new Jaw Titan with the premiere of the fourth and final season! The highly anticipated final season of the anime series has finally made its debut, and even temporarily caused issues with the major streaming sites as fans flocked to check out its premiere all at the same time. But the final season premiere did not disappoint as while it didn't yet show any of our fan favorites from the previous three seasons of the series, it did introduce fans to a whole new side of the world not seen before.

This whole new side of the world is the country on the other side of the sea Eren and the other members of the Survey Corps finally stumbled on at the end of the third season. And with this new country of Marley comes a new version of the Jaw Titan that has apparently inherited the power from Ymir in the years since the third season. This new version is a much different take on the form as well.

New Jaw Titan looks better the other one is a bum Titan 😫 pic.twitter.com/ITrOUZgsod — Oden-sama☁️( Manga SZN) (@otakutweetsk) December 6, 2020

Attack on Titan's fourth and final season begins in the midst of a major war between Marley and a nearby enemy. Rather than fighting against the Paradis forces as first expected, Marley is instead seeking to eradicate a completely different region that's apparently allied with Eldia in some way. It's here that fans are introduced to this new Jaw Titan, which comes with an armored face this time around.

Along with running around on all fours just like Ymir's version of the ability, this Jaw Titan is incredibly powerful and seemingly much stronger than the prior version. This is most likely because the new user, Galliard, who isn't completely named but seems related to the same Galliard that was eaten by Ymir in the past seasons as she ended up stealing that power by accident.

This is only one of the many Titan powers under Marley's control, however, so when Eren and the other members of the Survey Corps eventually come to blows with Marley they are going to need every bit of their own Titan powers to stop them. But what did you think of the new Jaw Titan?