Crunchyroll Has Exciting News For Attack on Titan Fans in November

Hajime Isayama’s Attack on Titan manga reached its controversial conclusion in 2021 after 12 years of serialization. The series has touched many hearts with its incredible, yet tragic story, even to the point of receiving the first-ever Global Impact Award at the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards on May 25, 2025. While fans openly expressed disappointment toward the manga’s ending, the anime had already changed studios after Season 3, when WIT Studio couldn’t commit to the tight schedule. MAPPA eventually decided to adapt the anime’s final season, further elevating the animation quality and popularizing the series even more. Thanks to the studio’s incredible adaptation and minor changes from Isayama, the dissatisfaction toward the ending also vanished completely.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The final season follows Eren’s journey after a four-year time skip, which was released from 2020 to 2023, spanning across two parts and two special episodes. Although the main story has been concluded in both the anime and manga versions, the series often returns with new releases. Attack on Titan still has a massive global fan following that awaits any new updates regarding the anime and manga. As the year draws near its end, Crunchyroll confirms exciting news for fans in the U.S.

Attack on Titan’s Season 4 SteelBook Blu-ray Will Soon Be Released

According to the official Crunchyroll store, the expected Blu-ray release date for the pre-orders is November 25th, 2025. It’s been available for pre-order since before September, and fans can still place an order to get their hands on the package as soon as possible. The Blu-ray comes with several perks, including Behind the Scenes Footage from Production: 3DCG Animation and Staff Discussion.

Additionally, it includes voice actor panels from the final season parts 1 and 2, Chibi Theater 1 and 2, an eyecatch gallery, promo videos, and creditless openings and endings. The Blu-ray features episodes 60–87 plus two specials, with a total runtime of 986 minutes. While the product has been listed for $69.98, it’s available with a special offer at $50.38, and members can get an additional discount on top of it.

What’s Next For Attack on Titan?

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Although the story ends after implying the continuation of the cycle, it doesn’t appear that the series’ creator, Hajime Isayama, has any plans to further expand the story with a spin-off or sequel as of yet. During the manga’s serialization, Isayama faced immense pressure, often struggling with burnout while trying to keep up with tight deadlines from the publisher. Meeting fans’ expectations became even more difficult as dissatisfaction grew toward the final chapters, ultimately causing widespread controversy after the ending.

Although the author hasn’t been working on a new serialized manga, fans can look forward to new projects of special releases, such as the official artbook FLY, which was released to commemorate the manga’s 15th anniversary. Additionally, the anime is returning to the theatres with a remaster to commemorate another milestone. The anime is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu while the digital version of the manga is available on Kodansha’s official website.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!



