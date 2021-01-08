Attack On Titan Stars Reveals the Hero They'd Like to Be Turned Into a Titan

✖

Attack On Titan's fourth season is about to return from its brief hiatus for one of its biggest episodes to air yet, and we had the opportunity to interview one of the most important figures of the series, voice actor Josh Grelle who brings the character of Armin Arlert to life, and chat with him about which hero he'd love to see become a Titan! With both Armin and Eren sporting the powers of the Titans, ready to bring the war directly to the nation of Marley, it's clear that the fireworks are about to explode as the anime marches forward.

In sitting down with Grelle, our very own Megan Peters asked the voice actor for Armin asked him what he thought about Mikasa becoming a Titan:

"I feel like making Mikasa a Titan would be the same thing as making Levi a Titan, at that point where it's just like, "They're fine. They don't need it. They're overpowered as it is."

(Photo: MAPPA)

Josh went into detail about how he would love to see Connie become a Titan, considering he is nowhere near as "OP" as Mikasa and could certainly use a power boost when it comes to the upcoming adventures that the Survey Corps will be going through in their bid to save themselves from the machinations of the nation of Marley:

"But Connie, I think Connie would be so interesting both in one respect because it would be hilarious just seeing it as this angry little dude just going around, [inaudible 00:12:21]. It would just be so awesome. I would love to hear Cliff being, Connie, being a Titan. It would be so fun. But at the same time, I feel like you could really play along around with how that's going to mess with him mentally because of what happened to his mom and everything and all that stuff. I can't remember exactly what spoiler-y or not, so I don't want to go further than that."

With the third season finale seeing Armin gaining the power of the Colossal Titan, Grelle is going to have a lot to work with for the braniac of the Survey Corps in season four!

Which member of the Survey Corps would you love to see become a Titan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans!