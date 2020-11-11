Attack On Titan Cosplay Unites The "Trinity" Of The Survey Corps

✖

Attack On Titan is looking to start its fourth and finale season of its anime later this year, and fans are waiting to see how the long running dark franchise will finally end its story, as a trio of fans have perfectly recreated the looks of Eren, Armin, and Mikasa using some amazing cosplay! Though this trio of has essentially been shattered thanks in part to the events that have taken place in the final war against Marley, it's undeniable that the anime series wouldn't be the same without these Eldian soldiers hoping to carve themselves out a new world!

Currently, fans following the manga know that the power structure of the franchise has changed radically, with Eren Jaeger inheriting the power of the Founding Titan from the original Titan in Ymir. Unfortunately for the world, Eren is taking drastic measures that he believes are necessary to end the war between Marley and Eldia once and for all, using the power of the "Rumbling" to eliminate anyone that doesn't have Eldian blood running through their veins. With Armin and Mikasa now faced with the most difficult decisions of their lives, fans are waiting to see who will survive the battle that has friend facing off against friend!

Instagram Cosplayer Berna Kenshin shared this trio of Attack On Titan fans revisiting simpler times wherein Eren, Armin, Mikasa were all friends and weren't fighting one another to determine the fate of the world following Jaeger's inheritance of the Founding Titan's power:

Attack On Titan fans were disappointed originally when it was announced that Wit Studio wouldn't be translating the final storyline of the manga to the anime, but Studio MAPPA has definitely shown in the trailer that they are attempting to live up to the legacy of the first three seasons!

