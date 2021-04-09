Attack On Titan Cosplay Brings Annie's Best Look to Life

✖

Attack On Titan has released the final chapter of its manga, and the franchise certainly gave Annie a significant role to play in the finale of the war between the Children of Ymir and the nation of Marley, and one fan has decided to show off the Female Titan's "best look" with some stunning Cosplay. Though the anime will be taking its final bow in 2022, with the first half coming to a close with quite the cliffhanger, manga fans already know how the story of Eren, Armin, Mikasa, and the rest of the Scout Regiment has come to a close.

Annie Leonhart, aka the Female Titan, has been absent from the series since the conclusion of the first season of the anime, losing her fight against Eren Jaeger's Attack Titan form as an agent of Marley. While Leonhart is still trapped within a prison of her own making to protect her life from the Survey Corps, we've seen her a few times during the latest season of the anime, specifically with flashbacks that focus on the younger days of Reiner, Bertholdt, and herself. With the trio infiltrating the walls of Paradis, Annie was able to keep her cool for most of the time but originally thought that the mission should be nixed entirely.

Reddit Cosplayer Farah Cosplay shared this impressive take on Annie Leonhart, with the makeup around her eyes recreating the moment when she bursts forth from her transformation as the Female Titan, which was one of the biggest reveals of the first season of the anime:

Annie's betrayal was easily one of the most hurtful for Eren and his friends within the Survey Corps, having murdered a number of their fellow soldiers in a bid to bring the Attack Titan back to the nation of Marley. Alongside Annie's reveal, we would eventually discover that Reiner, Bertholdt, and Ymir were all Titans in disguise as well, proving that the Scout Regiment had far more traitors in their midst than they thought.

