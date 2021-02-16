Attack On Titan Cosplay Highlights Battle Damaged Levi

✖

The final season of Attack On Titan is putting the Survey Corps through some serious challenges as they attempt to battle against the nation of Marley, and the world and one fan has decided to give us a version of Captain Levi that has definitely seen better days. With only two chapters left in the manga for the popular franchise created by Hajime Isayama, fans are left speculating which characters will ultimately be able to survive the final battle that has been hinted at for quite some time in the franchise that saw the Eldians fighting the world around them.

Warning! This Cosplay is actually going to go into slight spoilers for events that have yet to take place in the anime for Attack On Titan, so be forewarned if you don't want certain story beats spoiled for you.

During the later events of the manga, both Levi and Hange find themselves face to face with an explosion that Levi finds himself on the receiving end of, ravaging his body to the point where fans believed him to have died. Luckily, for fans of the most powerful member of the Survey Corps, Levi survived but he suffered from some insane injuries that had him lose more than a few extremities including some of his fingers and his eye.

Instagram Cosplayer Migo_Mii brought to life this version of Levi that has yet to make an appearance in the anime, who suffered some insane injuries following the reveal that Eren Jaeger had acquired the full power of the Founding Titan, looking to change the world to assist only the Eldian people:

From what we've seen of Levi so far in the fourth season of the anime, the Captain of the Survey Corps definitely hasn't lost his touch when it comes to cutting down Titans, managing to cut down the Beast Titan in a single stroke. Of course, the fact that Zeke Jaeger was looking to be captured by the soldiers of Paradis Island, to begin with, it is still impressive just how far Levi has come when it comes to his skills as a member of the Survey Corps without any Titan power to speak of.

