Attack on Titan Fulfills Levi's Vow to Erwin at Last

Attack on Titan saw Levi fulfill his vow to Erwin at last with the newest chapter of the series! With Hajime Isayama officially bringing the series to an end this April, each new chapter of the series has been more crucial than the last. With the final battle against Eren's terrifying final form reaching its climax, things looked bad for the Survey Corps and the rest of the world. The newest chapter of the series provided a final ray of hope from a surprising source, however, and through this Levi was finally able to make good on his final promise to Erwin.

Levi had vowed to Erwin that he would take on the responsibility in killing the Beast Titan. When Erwin was on the edge and worried about how he was going to inspire frightened new recruits to charge directly into the Beast Titan's paths and to their death, Levi helped take some of the weight off of Erwin's shoulders. But Levi's failure to actually take Zeke down has been bearing on him ever since.

(Photo: Kodansha)

Chapter 137 of the series changes things as Zeke decides to change his mind at the literal last moment. While Zeke had been working with Eren to use the Founding Titan's power to destroy the rest of the world with the Rumbling, a heart to heart talk with Armin had gotten him to see the error of his ways. Armin had broken through his nihilism, and thus Zeke decided to reveal himself on Eren's skeletal frame.

With his fully revealing himself, he shouts out to Levi. With few words, Levi sees him and instantly zips to where Zeke is and kills him. With this action, Levi has finally killed the Beast Titan and fulfilled his final vow to Erwin. This also means the emotional burden on Levi is now fulfilled, and this could end up signaling a final goodbye for Levi as well as now his role in the fight has been served.

But what do you think? Where you surprised to see Levi finally deal the killing blow to Zeke? Will Levi be able to send off Erwin's memory before the series comes to an end? Now that his role has been finished, will Levi survive the final chapters? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!