Attack on Titan Cosplay Dons The Crown With Historia

Attack on Titan's manga and anime might be over, but the anime franchise's legacy continues to reverberate in the anime world to this day. Recently, creator Hajime Isayama returned to the brutal universe thanks to a new short story focusing on the early years of Captain Levi, but hasn't stated that he will return to create a new sequel series. Despite the Scout Regiment's story having ended, cosplayer continue to bring to life both the heroes and villains of this world, and those characters that are in-between.

Historia might not have been a part of the frontlines but her part in the Attack on Titan series was a significant one. Historia Reiss originally wasn't aware of her royal lineage, as she was left in the dark when she joined with the military under the name "Krista Lenz". Once her status as a Reiss was revealed in the dark anime franchise, more revelations of Paradis were revealed in turn. Unfortunately for the world at large, Historia lending Eren Jaeger her hand once she donned the crown was the biggest factor in kicking off the Rumbling. Seeing the past, present, and future thanks to making contact with the member of the Royal Family, Eren would go on his destructive reign of terror to eliminate most of the world's population.

Historia Rises

When Eren Jaeger died, Historia would continue to rule Paradis Island as she grieved the loss of the Attack Titan. While she didn't outrightly try to attack the outside world, Historia would go on to continue to amass an army of Jaegerists to protect those who were still populating the realm of Paradis. With the power of the Titans gone thanks to the final battle, the future was sure to be a shakey one for Historia and the Eldians that hadn't died in the final battle.

While Attack on Titan's finale did hint that the power of the Titans would make a comeback in the far off future, Isayama has never confirmed that the series will return with a sequel and/or spin-off series. While the mangaka might be more than willing to return to weave short stories that further explore the universe, fans hoping to see the Scouts make a full-fledged comeback might find themselves wanting.

Want to stay updated on the world of the Titans? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on the world of the Titans and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Scout Regiment.