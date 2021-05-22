Attack On Titan Cosplay Features Hange's Season Four Look

✖

The fourth season of Attack On Titan saw many of our favorite members of the Scout Regiment gaining some new looks, but some of the biggest changes came for the Survey Corps' "big brain" in Hange, with one Cosplayer deciding to show off her new aesthetic from the latest dark adventures of the franchise. Following the death of Captain Erwin in the tail-end of season three, Hange finds herself in charge of the Scout Regiment, attempting to find the best method of navigating a world wherein both internal and external threats to the Eldians are frequent.

While Hange doesn't make an appearance in the earliest episodes of season four, she helps the Scout Regiment in formulating a plan alongside Armin wherein they will be able to not only rescue Eren Jaeger from his assault on the nation of Marley, but also pick up Zeke Jaeger, the Beast Titan. With the eldest Jaeger attempting to make sure that the power of the Founding Titan is put to good use, he is able to convince his brother Eren that the best way for the Eldians to move forward is via the "Euthanasia Plan", which would make it impossible for their race to have children, eliminating the threat of the Titans from the world.

Instagram Cosplayer Sanet Cosplay shared this take on the one-eyed brains behind the Scout Regiment's operation, who finds herself struggling with the reins of leadership during a time that is perhaps one of the deadliest for both the Eldians and the nation of Marley alike:

The story of Attack On Titan has already ended in the pages of its manga, with the anime set to deliver the final episodes of the second half of its fourth series early next year. Without going too deep into spoiler territory, we are able to see a lot more from Hange in the final half of the fourth season, as the Scout Regiment will definitely need to rely on her know-how to navigate the rough waters ahead. As the line between friend and enemy blurs, the series is venturing into unexpected territory.

What do you think of this brand new take on Hange from Season Four of Attack On Titan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.