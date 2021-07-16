Attack On Titan Cosplay Highlights Levi's Final Season Style

✖

The fourth and final season of Attack On Titan's anime is set to land early next year by Studio MAPPA, bringing to a close the story of the Survey Corps, and the last episode of the anime that fans witnessed had them wondering whether or not Levi was able to survive the suicide attack initiated by Zeke Jaeger. Regardless of whether he survives to see the finale of the anime, one fan has been able to bring to life the look of Captain Levi that saw him strapping on some advanced technology that the Eldians stole from the nation of Marley.

Levi easily earned his place as a fan-favorite character in Attack On Titan, despite the fact that he hasn't been able to transform into a Titan like Eren, Armin, Reiner, and a number of other characters that are on the frontlines in the war between the island of Paradis and the world at large. Now attempting to get revenge for the death of his friend Armin who was killed by the Beast Titan, Levi is now attempting to battle against not only the forces of Marley but also against Eren Jaeger and his Jaegerists that have a very different plan in mind for their world.

Instagram Cosplayer Anikosan Cosplay shared this impressive cosplay that brings Levi's aesthetic from the fourth and final season of Attack On Titan, with his status currently in doubt as fans are left wondering whether or not he was able to survive Zeke Jaeger's suicide bombing:

Levi's backstory is perhaps more tragic than any other character in Attack On Titan, with his mother dying in the underground territory of the island of Paradis, being taken in by the scoundrel Kenny the Ripper. Learning how to become one of the greatest soldiers in the Scout Regiment thanks to Kenny's tough-as-nails parenting tactics, Levi remains a threat to the nation of Marley despite the fact that he does not have the power to transform into a Titan. When Attack On Titan does end its anime next year, fans will definitely be missing Levi.

What do you think of this take on Levi's aesthetic in the final season of the dark anime franchise?