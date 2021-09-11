Attack On Titan Cosplay Captures The Armored Titan

Attack On Titan’s final anime episodes is set to arrive early next year in January, bringing to a close the story of the Scout Regiment and their war against not only the nation of Marley but their own friend Eren Jaeger. With the Armored Titan, Reiner, set to play a major role in the upcoming episodes and the finale of the series overall, one cosplayer has decided to use some amazing make-up and special effects to help in recreating the colossal threat that has remained in the hands of Reiner since the beginning of the series.

The fourth season of Attack On Titan’s anime saw Reiner in a very dark place, having returned to his homeland of Marley but becoming so depressed by the loss of Bertholdt, and the overall heavy toll of warfare, that he nearly committed suicide in a, particularly morose scene. Encountering Eren and attempting to halt the Survey Corps’ attack in the early parts of Season Four, the last time we saw Reiner was as a part of Marley’s attack forces that descended upon the island of Paradis and are seeking to put down Eren Jaeger once and for all following the assault that killed so many members of his homeland.

Instagram Cosplayer Egor Rivnir shared this insanely spot-on take on the Armored Titan, using some clever makeup and special effects to recreate Reiner’s most deadly form that is sure to play a big role in the upcoming second half of the anime series that will return early in 2022:

Attack On Titan fans can expect some major changes before the series reaches its end via its anime adaptation, with the manga series already coming to a close earlier this year. With said changes, expect some major developments regarding Reiner and the just how he sees himself in the world. With Eren Jaeger throwing a monkey wrench into the battle between the Eldians and the Marleyians, the Jaegerists will present a threat to the world that perhaps the current war pales in comparison to.

What do you think of this radical take on Reiner's Titan form? What do you hope to see in the final arc of the Scout Regiment's anime?