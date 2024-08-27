Attack on Titan Artist Teases His Dream Job With New Levi Sketch

Of the many characters that were introduced to the anime world by Attack on Titan, Levi Ackerman is one of the most popular, and for good reason. Despite never acquiring Titan powers of his own thanks to his lineage as an Ackerman, Levi remained one of the biggest threats to the nation of Marley, and eventually, to Eren Jaeger. With the brutal anime franchise ending its story in both the anime adaptation and the original manga, Isayama doesn’t have any new manga projects in the works as far as we know. That isn’t stopping Hajime from creating new artistic works featuring his beloved characters.

As fans saw in Attack on Titan’s finale, Levi was able to survive the fight against the Founding Titan and the Rumbling. Despite the fact that Levi’s body was nearly destroyed by his eternal rival Zeke Jaeger, that didn’t stop the Ackerman from leaping into battle. Following Eren’s death, fans were given brief glimpses of Levi’s future as he was able to finally lay down his swords and work toward helping people in an entirely different way. The legacy that Levi will leave on the anime world won’t soon be forgotten.

Levi x Sauna: A New Generation

One of Hajime Isayama’s dreams has been to own his own sauna, routinely creating art that saw the Scout Regiment and their supporting characters lounging inside saunas. Keeping this in mind, it should come as no surprise that Isayama would once again place Captain Levi into this environment. While Eren and Levi were bitter enemies at the end of the road, Isayama takes us back to better days between the two.

New Attack on Titan illustration by Hajime Isayama pic.twitter.com/q6KbF55Tkd — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) August 24, 2024

Captain Levi recently made a comeback thanks to the art book, Attack on Titan: Fly. Set to come to North America, the art book contained the short story known as “Bad Boy”, which examined the earlier days of Levi long before he had joined the Survey Corps. In the near future, Levi and the gang will return to the silver screen thanks to Attack on Titan: The Last Attack. While not a new movie, the film will fuse the final episodes into one big movie.

