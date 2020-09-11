Attack on Titan Reveals Eren's Next Target

✖

Attack on Titan's final arc has now set Eren's eyes on his next target. The scope of the final battle of the series has been one of the most surprising aspects of Attack on Titan's final arc thus far, and it's been especially true of how much Eren has changed over the course of the battle with Marley. Now that he has gotten the power of the Founding Titan, Eren has become a much more ravaged, more violent being than ever that now sets his sights on destroying the entire world.

Eren's euthanization plan has awakened the Titans in the walls as they continue to trample their way across the world, and Eren has attacked certain pinpoint locations specifically in order to take down those with any kind of potential of stopping his plan. Now that he's continuing his way through the Marleyan continent, he's setting his sights on a particular fort where they can make airships.

Chapter 132 of the series sees the final remnants of the Survey Corps and Marleyan alliance continue to break down the situation as they prepare for their next move. They deduce that Eren's next target will most likely be a plant in the southern borders of Marley where they make their airships. It's the one thing that can combat Eren, and so he'll be seeking it out.

(Photo: Kodansha)

It's revealed that the Rumbling has already destroyed a majority of the Marley continent, but this airship base is now in the direct path of Eren's Wall Titans. Since he knows it can be a counter to his Founding Titan power (with a flashback revealing how much all of this was planned), Eren will be seeking it out next.

But at the same time, Eren's destruction will eventually overwhelm the entire world. It's a race against the clock as Eren is determined to destroy all in his path, and thus not even the Survey Corps and his former allies register to him as he continues to destroy. But what do you think?

Surprised to see Eren's total destruction plan still continue sucessfully? What do you think Armin and the Survey Corps can even do to survive, let along stop Eren's plan? How will this series bring it all to an end? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!