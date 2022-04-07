Attack on Titan Cosplay Unlocks Eren’s Dark Side

Attack on Titan may have closed season four for the year, but the show will be back before long. The anime promises to wrap its epic tale next year, and as you can imagine, all eyes are on Eren Jaeger in the meantime. After all, the character has come a long way since he was introduced, and one fan felt the best way to show his growth was through a seriously impressive cosplay.

The piece comes from sammycosplay over on Twitter as you can see below. The fan has done a number of anime-centric looks before from Jujutsu Kaisen and beyond. Of course, Attack on Titan drew their eye as season four approached its most recent finale, and they decided to go all out with the look.

https://twitter.com/sammyscosplay/status/1511816789428162571?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Eren is brought to life in this cosplay as we know him in season four. This means the soldier is rocking long hair and a lean frame ahead of his coup. Dressed in a grey top and black jacket, Eren is channeling his moody side in this shot, and it definitely suits him given how Attack on Titan season four has gone.

Of course, you can see another figure in the back of this shot, and it is none other than the Attack Titan. This real-world monstrosity is a horror to look at, so you can imagine how terrified the citizens of Paradis must be all the time. After all, the island nation is overrun with titans beyond humanity’s walls, but its military works to keep them at bay. However, season four shook the status quo when Eren launched a rebellion against the military and launched a counter attack against the whole world. And now, Eren is being hunted by his former comrades since he’s become humanity’s top enemy.

What do you think about this take on Eren Yeager? Would you ever consider trying out an Attack on Titan cosplay yourself? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.