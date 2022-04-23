Attack on Titan Reveals English Dub Finale Event

✖

Attack on Titan is set to bring its dark tale to an end next year, with the series reportedly ending its story with four hour long episodes as certain members of the Scout Regiment attempt to stop Eren Jaeger and the Rumbling from eliminating the vast majority of their world's population. With the finale of the English Dub of Part 2 of Season 4 set to arrive soon, the series is unleashing a special event with some of the biggest names from the North American version of the critically acclaimed series.

The upcoming event is set to take place on Twitter Spaces, and will see Bryce Papenbrook, Trina Nishimura, and Mike McFarland, the voices of Eren Jaeger, Mikasa, and Jean respectively. Arriving on April 27th, the event will feature a question and answer session with the English voice actors for some of the biggest members of the Scout Regiment.

The Official Twitter Account for Attack on Titan shared the news to help ring in the latest finale for the anime adaptation's final season, with these voice actors most likely set to return for the English Dub version of the final installments which will be arriving next year:

Get ready for the epic dub finale of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 by joining our first-ever Twitter Spaces event!



Tune in for a Q&A with the English voices of Eren, Mikasa and Jean on April 27 from 4-5 PM PT. pic.twitter.com/zdlToJymS5 — Attack on Titan (@AttackOnTitanEN) April 22, 2022

Recently, Comicbook.com was able to sit down with the cast of Attack on Titan's English Dub, with Bryce Papenbrook, who gives Eren Jaeger his voice, talked about his approach to the controversial character in this final season:

"Eren is very, very different in this final season. I like to describe him in Seasons 1 through 3 as angry, extremely angry, where everything that comes out of his mouth just has this anger attached to it. Whereas in this newest season, there's this layer of coldness sitting over that anger. It's still there, but it's tucked way down. Mike and I had to recreate the voice and the character, and the motivation in this final season, which has been really exciting as an actor to be able to do. There've been moments between Eren and Mikasa and Armin where things coming out of Eren's mouth, I don't fully understand why they're coming out of his mouth, at this point."

Will you be checking out this Attack on Titan event? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.