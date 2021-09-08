Attack On Titan Flipbook Tackles One of the Anime’s Best Scene

Fans of the Scout Regiment are counting down the days until the second part of Attack On Titan’s fourth and final season arrives early next year, and one fan has created an insane flipbook that recreates one of the most insane fights of the series, aka Levi versus his former mentor and father figure, Kenny The Ripper. With the end of the first half of season four coming to a close with Levi being caught in an explosion caused by the Beast Titan, Zeke Jaeger, fans are left wondering if the fan-favorite soldier will return alive.

The battle between Levi and Kenny was easily one of the most heart-pounding, tense battles of the entirety of the franchise created by Hirohiko Araki, with the government deciding to put their plan into action of taking control of the society within the walls. With Kenny taking in Levi early in his life, the harsh teacher was able to help develop the Captain of the Survey Corps into the powerhouse that he is today. With Wit Studio managing to supply anime viewers with one of the most fast-paced entries in the dark franchise to date, you’d be hard-pressed to find a fan of Attack On Titan who didn’t consider the initial battle between Levi and Kenny one of the best moments of the series.

Artist Millkun TV shared this amazing flipbook video that is able to recreate the emotional moment wherein Levi encounters his parental figure once again and begins battling the forces of the government in the streets of the world within the walls, showing just why he is considered to be one of the most dangerous members of the Scout Regiment:

Attack On Titan’s manga came to a close earlier this year, ending the story of Levi and his fellow comrades in arms, though a director’s cut created by Hajime Isayama hinted at the idea that this might not be the final time that we see this dark world. Studio MAPPA was able to follow in the footsteps of Wit with the final season and it will be interesting to see how the animation house translates the insane final beats of the beloved franchise.

What do you think of this insane flipbook following the most heated battle of Levi? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.

