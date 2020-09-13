Attack on Titan Shares Annie's Surprising Decision About the War

✖

Attack on Titan has kept its characters' feelings close to the chest, but fans have learned more about the heroes than ever recently. The admissions have come as part of the manga's final arc, and Attack on Titan has made the stakes higher than ever. After the deaths of thousands if not millions, what's left of the Survey Scouts has a final war on the horizon, and fans learned one hero isn't interested in joining the battle.

So you have been warned! There are spoilers below for chapter 132 of Attack on Titan!

The manga's most recent chapter gave fans a unique look at Annie when the girl had a one-on-one chat with Mikasa. It was there fans watched as Mikasa asked how Annie felt about the new gear the group acquired, but the blond girl says she doesn't want to use the gear since she will not be joining the battle.

(Photo: Shueisha)

"I'm sorry, but I don't know how you will manage to save humanity. Rather the Eldians of Marley have been oppressed by Eren," the girl admits.

"I really feel sorry for them. They weighed their hopes on us just to save our hometown. But I just can't fight anymore. But in time, I just want for there to be peace."

The moment packs a lot into Annie as fans see a little-known side of the heroine. Back in the early days of Attack on Titan, Annie was a stalwart soldier who would do anything to see her mission complete. But after seeing what the feud between Marley and Paradis has become, she is no longer a simple soldier. Annie is a guilt-ridden girl who wants nothing more than peace following the presumed death of her father. But with Eren set on global genocide, her dream of peace has never been further away.

