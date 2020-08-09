Attack on Titan Star Shares the Ridiculous Way They Voiced One of Eren's Best Scenes

✖

Attack on Titan has one of the most impressive casts in the business, and its lead actor is well-known as an idol with loyal fans around the world. Yuki Kaji has wowed time and again as Eren Yeager, and his work on other hit shows continue to make him a force within the voice acting industry. And thanks to a recent clip, fans were able to see the (ridiculous) way one of Eren's most famous scenes of season three was recorded.

The technique was used at the tail end of Attack on Titan season three during "Midnight Sun". It was there fans watched as Eren grappled with the deaths of his military mentor and friends. The climactic episode even saw about half of Eren's teeth get knocked out. Even when in so much pain, Eren is able to speak with his friends, and it turns out Kaji managed to slur convincingly thanks to some bread.

And no, you did not read that wrong. It turns out Kaji would stuff break inside of his cheeks to mimic the sound of Eren's busted voice. The actor showed off the skill during a recent interview in Japan as Kaji did one of his first mid-pandemic TV gigs.

Yuki Kaji’s bread technique for voicing Eren’s scene from Midnight Sun episode. Full video: https://t.co/JJiEETsHsQ pic.twitter.com/1C6qSMRMxy — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) August 9, 2020

You can see the video above and take in all of Kaji's advice. The Attack on Titan actor tries to pull off the right voice without stuffing any bread in his mouth, and it mostly works. However, the talk show hosts are amazing by the difference they hear when Kaji uses bread to recite some lines. Things get a bit hilarious when Kaji is asked to mimic a drowning man, and the combination of the techniques is too much for the hosts to take.

