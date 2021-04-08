Attack on Titan Fans Shower the Manga with Love Ahead of Finale
The time is drawing near for the end of an era. Over in Japan, the final chapter of Attack on Titan has gone live, and fans are waiting for it to make its way around the world. As the final chapter comes closer to its global debut, fans are hitting up social media to share their excitement, and fans are understandably hyped.
As you can see in the slides below, fans of Attack on Titan are on another level of excitement. After all, the manga's end will mark the closure of a major series. Attack on Titan is one of the biggest series to ever come from Japan, and its legacy will stand for decades to come.
Despite its dark story, Attack on Titan has become a story of resilience for some, and its action is second to none. It is easy to understand why Attack on Titan has done so well, and longtime fans have feared its finale for over a decade. Now, the moment of truth has come, and fans are admittedly eager to find out what fates await their favorite characters.
Can you believe Attack on Titan is coming to a close? How were you introduced to this series...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
A Wild Ride
prevnext
Thanks attack on Titan or to be exact the creator thank you so much for making this amazing series I loved it so much and I so thankful that I got to read the manga and watch the anime. Never will forget this animepic.twitter.com/Q0V2uLi8n4— 𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐲 (@MysticalEnvy) April 8, 2021
The Perfect Score
prevnext
Attack on Titan was a literal masterpiece, thanks so much for an amazing series Isayama #ThankYouIsayama #AttackOnTitan pic.twitter.com/OMAomyiBTZ— It Be Like That (@gmarty05) April 8, 2021
Sad but True
prevnext
Before the days ends, let me just say that Attack on Titan's final chapter was sad and amazing. The content hurts asf but I'm be grateful I got to know and read this manga up to its very end. thanks to him we got this masterpiece. #ThankYouIsayama#AttackonTitanFinalSeason pic.twitter.com/pKhCyNnybS— Maine (@foureyeslar) April 8, 2021
Thanks for the Memories
prevnext
I have been waiting a while to say this phrase. I have completed Attack on Titan. To think the original season in 2013 was how I got into anime as a whole. It's something that grew up with me and left me feeling bittersweet. Truly a 10/10 in my book. Thanks for all the memories pic.twitter.com/iP0TuAMd5W— Scottie #BlackLivesMatter (@XBURNERAlR) April 8, 2021
Utterly Captivated
prevnext
finished reading the chapter for myself and I just want to say thanks Hajime Isayama. I appreciate your hard work and for creating such a captivating series. I loved the final chapter and thought it was fitting. Easily 9.5/10 series for me. #AttackOnTitan #AttackOnTitan139 pic.twitter.com/qsrU7VxuTX— Nate☠️ (@natej2020) April 8, 2021
All These Years
prevnext
After 11 years together, the manga Attack on Titan is officially finished ☹️
30 seconds of the anime for the end of this masterpiece. Thanks you Isayama❣️ pic.twitter.com/49BSAtu4uR— Aot tweets (@SnkCxntents) April 8, 2021
The Journey's End
prev
Every journey has a end.
A legendary masterpiece came to an end.
We will definitely miss you Eren , Mikasa, armin and offcourse Captain Levi and Commander Erwin Smith.
Shinzo wo Sasageyo!
Thanks Hajime Isayama for giving your best.
R.I.P- Attack on Titan#ThankYouHajimeIsayama pic.twitter.com/xU6NjAyLTU— Vaishnav Raj ♻️ (@ivaishnavraj) April 8, 2021