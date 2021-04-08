Attack on Titan Fans Shower the Manga with Love Ahead of Finale

The time is drawing near for the end of an era. Over in Japan, the final chapter of Attack on Titan has gone live, and fans are waiting for it to make its way around the world. As the final chapter comes closer to its global debut, fans are hitting up social media to share their excitement, and fans are understandably hyped.

As you can see in the slides below, fans of Attack on Titan are on another level of excitement. After all, the manga's end will mark the closure of a major series. Attack on Titan is one of the biggest series to ever come from Japan, and its legacy will stand for decades to come.

(Photo: MAPPA)

Despite its dark story, Attack on Titan has become a story of resilience for some, and its action is second to none. It is easy to understand why Attack on Titan has done so well, and longtime fans have feared its finale for over a decade. Now, the moment of truth has come, and fans are admittedly eager to find out what fates await their favorite characters.

Can you believe Attack on Titan is coming to a close? How were you introduced to this series...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.