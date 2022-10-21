Attack on Titan's Musical Highlights Its Cast

Attack on Titan has had live-action performances before, with the dark anime franchise even receiving two films in Japan that told a wildly different story for the series that sprang from Hajime Isayama's mind. Shockingly enough, an Attack on Titan musical was announced to begin production, with performance dates slated to hit in January 2023, and while many might be attempting to wrap their heads around how such a musical could exist, the production has revealed a new look at its cast of characters.

While Attack on Titan's manga ended several years ago, bringing to an end the Scout Regiment's journey and their battle against both Marley and Eren Jaeger, MAPPA will be unleashing the final episodes of the anime adaptation next year. While Hajime Isayama left open the possibility that new stories could take place within the anime universe, thanks to the final chapter's director's cut, the mangaka has yet to confirm that either a sequel or spin-off will be released down the line.

Sing Me A Tune, Eren Jaeger

The upcoming production released a new poster that brings together the live-action version of the Survey Corps, promising a familiar story with a far different iteration of how lines are delivered by the heroes and villains alike:

(Photo: Hajime Isayama)

The cast members that have been confirmed so far for the production include Kurumu Okamiya as Eren Jaeger, Sara Tatkatsuki as Mikasa, Eito Konishi as Armin, Yu Fukuzawa as Jean, Kazuaki Yasue as Marco, Tomoya Nakanishi as Connie, Sena as Sasha, Mitsu Murata as Hannes, Takeshi Hayashino as Keith, Masanori Tomita as Dimo, Mimi Maihane as Carla, Mitsuru Karahashi as Grisha, Riona Tatemichi as Hange, Ryo Matsua as Levi, and Takuro Ohno as Captain Erwin.

If you didn't have the chance to catch the first trailer for this new wild musical, you can watch it below, though unfortunately, it doesn't feature any of the songs that the Scout Regiment, or maybe even the Titans, will be singing:

