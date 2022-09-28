Attack on Titan Sets Up Its Return With New Art of Eren, Levi

Attack on Titan's final season will be hitting the small screen next year, finally bringing to a close the Scout Regiment's quest to find their place in the world while also avoiding disaster at every turn. In the fourth season, the Survey Corps has been presented with a horrifically unique problem in that Eren Jaeger has become the big threat looking to eradicate most of the world's population and to begin hyping this final battle, new art has been released by Studio MAPPA of both the new Founding Titan and Captain Levi.

When last we left Levi, the captain of the Scout Regiment had been dealing with the wounds that he received thanks to his error in keeping Zeke Jaeger, aka the Beast Titan, under wraps. With Eren's brother freeing himself by nearly committing suicide, Levi was caught in the blast that has taken a number of his appendages while severely scarring him in the process. Finding the likes of Armin, Mikasa, Reiner, Annie, and more, Levi and Hange have joined forces with those who are looking to oppose Eren's current path of eliminating most of the world's population to save the residents of Paradis. Now looking to save the lives of those who hate and fear them, Attack on Titan is looking to end on quite the bang.

Studio MAPPA, as a part of the 2023 Attack on Titan calendar, shared this brand new art showing Levi and Eren before the Attack Titan gained the power of the Founding Titan and used his newfound strength to unleash an army of Colossal Titans upon the world, putting Eren's former friends into quite the difficult situation in how to stop their former friend:

(Photo: MAPPA)

A precise release date has yet to be revealed for the final episodes of Attack on Titan, though MAPPA will certainly have its work cut out for it considering how the final battle played out in the manga from creator Hajime Isayama. On the manga side, Isayama has revealed no plans for any potential new stories in the universe of the devastating behemoths, sequels or otherwise, though, considering the popularity that is attached to the franchise, it is a possibility that we see the universe return in some form or fashion in the future.

Via Attack on Titan Wiki