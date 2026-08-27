Jujutsu Kaisen Studio’s Hottest Upcoming Series Goes on Unexpected Hiatus Ahead of Debut

The studio behind Jujutsu Kaisen, MAPPA, has several exciting projects coming up in 2027 and beyond, including sequels and new series. Established in 2011, it didn’t take long for the studio to become one of the most renowned studios in the industry. While MAPPA gained a foothold in the anime industry in 2016 after Yuri!!! on Ice became a hit, the studio has been on a generational rise after the debut of Jujutsu Kaisen in 2020. Among the several exciting projects the studio is working on, one of them is Fall in Love, You False Angels, a beloved Shojo series. It’s not the first time MAPPA has worked on a Shojo series, but the announcement was rather surprising considering how much the studio has focused on Shonen and dark fantasies for the past five years or so.

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Written and illustrated by Coco Uzuki, the anime adaptation was confirmed on June 11th, 2026, and a few days later, on June 19th, the series revealed the animation studio. The first look and the studio confirmation were both revealed during the 15th anniversary event of MAPPA. While fans await the anime debut, the manga is going on a long hiatus due to the creator’s health.

Fall in Love, You False Angels Creator Breaks Silence on The Manga Hiatus

Image Courtesy of Kodansha

Uzuki shared on their official X handle, “Due to various adjustments, we’ve decided to take a slightly longer break. I’ll be back soon, so I’d be thrilled if you could wait for me.”

Along with the hiatus announcement, the creator also shared an image with the notice from the editorial department confirming that the hiatus is due to Uzuki’s poor health. Additionally, the department hopes the creator can prioritize their health and adjust the schedule during the hiatus. Uzuki also assures fans that they will be reviewing and organizing everything to continue the story to the best of their abilities. While the post doesn’t mention anything about the manga’s return, Anime News Network confirmed that it’s expected to resume serialization in November.

The break isn’t that long considering that it’s a monthly series. The manga has been releasing new chapters in Kodansha’s Dessert magazine on a monthly schedule ever since its debut in 2023. The manga has also released seven volumes in Japan, out of which five have been licensed in English by the publisher. You can also read the manga chapters online on the official K Manga app.

What to Know About Fall in Love, You False Angels Anime Debut

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The anime is scheduled to be released in 2027, but hasn’t locked down an exact release date or even a window yet. Following the announcement in June, the series has yet to share any major updates for now, but we can expect something soon since 2027 is right around the corner. Additionally, the streaming home hasn’t been confirmed yet, but chances are that the rights will likely go to Crunchyroll and Netflix considering MAPPA’s previous track record.

As of now, the manga has sold over 2.25 million copies in circulation, and the popularity is only expected to rise after the anime debut. MAPPA is known for some of the greatest animation styles in the industry, and the studio doesn’t plan on holding back with this Shojo masterpiece. The manga is known for its stellar visuals, and it’s only fair for a renowned studio like MAPPA to adapt it, considering how it has done justice to Uzuki’s gorgeous art style.