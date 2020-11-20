Attack On Titan Fan Creates Rick And Morty Crossover For Tragic Meme

✖

Attack On Titan and Rick And Morty might not have much in common outside of both being a part of Cartoon Network's programming block of Adult Swim, but one fan has slapped them together in a tragic meme that recollects one of the saddest moments from the first season of Hajime Isayama's anime. With Attack On Titan prepping for its fourth and final season releasing later this year, alongside Rick And Morty working on its fifth, it's clear that both franchises have carved passionate fan bases for their stories that continue to demand more material from the worlds of the Smiths and the Survey Corps.

Attack On Titan's manga is currently in the final battle, ending the war between Marley and Eldia in one of the most unexpected ways as Eren Jaeger has gone from hero to villain, looking to enact his "euthanasia plan" that will eliminate anyone that doesn't have Eldian blood running through their veins. Joined by his brother Zeke, the Beast Titan, a new Survey Corps has emerged that combines heroes and villains alike in an attempt to stop Eren from changing the world for the worst. Though we don't know how many chapters are left in the manga's series, the creator Hajime Isayama is one record that the series is almost 98 percent complete!

This Reddit User was able to seamlessly combine the two Adult Swim series of Rick And Morty and Attack On Titan that recollects one of the most tragic moments of the first season wherein Eren was left to his own devices by his father, right before the walls were brought down by both the Behemoth and Armored Titans:

Rick And Morty might not be classified as an anime, but it certainly has made more than a few references to the medium time and time again over the course of the show's history. While there hasn't been too many references to the world of Attack On Titan, this meme is able to do one better by hilariously smashing the two franchises together.

