Attack on Titan Season 4 Releases First TV Spot

Attack on Titan has released the first TV spot for its fourth and final season of the series! First announced following the end of the third season last year, the fourth and final season of the anime series will finally be making its debut next month. Although the premiere of this fourth season is drawing ever closer, fans have not seen a lot of the actual anime itself through promotional materials. Outside of the debut trailer for the season released earlier this year, fans have been curious as to how this new season is shaping up.

Offering a small peek into the final season of the series, Attack on Titan has debuted the first TV spot for the fourth season. While it does tease much of the action coming in the massive final arc of the anime, however, unfortunately it does not offer much in terms of brand new footage for the season just yet. You can check it out below:

Attack on Titan's fourth and final season will be making its official debut on December 7th in Japan. The final season will be streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW alongside its debut, and it will be handled by new studio MAPPA for its final outing rather than WIT Studio from the first three seasons. There admittedly has been very little concrete material shown from this final season as of this writing, but the wait won't be much longer for the premiere itself.

While we haven't seen much in terms of footage, there have been some notable updates. Casting for the final season has been set in stone, and the final season will be introducing important new key characters. Confirmed to be joining the cast are Natsuki Hanae ad Falco Grice, Ayane Sakura as Gabi Braun, Manami Numakura as Pieck, Toshiki Masuda as Porco Galliard, Ayumu Murase as Udo, Yumi Kawashima as Zofia, and Masaya Matsukaze as Colt Grice.

Are you excited for Attack on Titan's fourth and final season? What moments are you most looking forward to seeing animated at last? How do you think the anime will bring it all to an end?