Avatar: Seven Havens Confirms Season 3 Is Releasing Sooner Than You Think

Avatar: Seven Havens is already in the works on Season 3 of the animated series even as fans wait for Season 2, and that’s because Paramount+ has confirmed that the third season is coming even sooner than fans might have expected. Avatar: Seven Havens wrapped up the first season of the animated series with Paramount+ this Fall, and it has been an incredible success with fans of the franchise thus far. And it turns out that those behind the scenes have already been hard at work on what’s next.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following the release of Avatar: Seven Havens‘ debut season it was confirmed that the series has been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4. With Avatar: Seven Havens Season 2 confirming that it’s going to be hitting Paramount+ in May 2027, it has also been revealed that Season 3 of the animated series is going to be coming to the streaming service in late 2027. That means there won’t be that long of a wait in between each season, so fans will be able to jump into the future sooner than expected.

Avatar: Seven Havens Season 3 Confirms 2027 Release

Saheli Khan as Pavi in Avatar: Seven Havens, episode 1, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo credit: Paramount+

As detailed by Paramount+, Avatar: Seven Havens Season 2 will be kicking off its 13 episode run with the streaming service beginning on May 21st next year. It will then be followed by the release of Avatar: Seven Havens Season 3 later in 2027, but no concrete release date has been announced as of this time. It will also be 13 episodes like the first two seasons of the series, and will likely see Pavi heading to more of the Havens as she embarks on her journey into its second half.

The current release schedule for Avatar: Seven Havens Season 2 will see it wrap up by the Summer. Titled “Book Two: Discovery,” Episodes 1-3 will be making their worldwide debut with Paramount+ on May 21, 2027, followed by the release of Episodes 4-6 on May 28th, Episodes 7-9 on June 4th, and the final batch of Episodes 10-13 on June 11th. This sets up a likely Fall 2027 release for the third season of the series, and that will give fans quite a lot of the animated series to work through next year.

What to Know for Avatar: Seven Havens’ Future

Image Courtesy of Paramount+

It makes a lot of sense to see such a quick release schedule for Avatar: Seven Havens‘ future seasons as showrunner Sehaj Sethi told ComicBook ahead of the release of the first season that the team was already in the works on Seasons 3 and 4. The entire production of the series has been going on for three years at this point, so it seems like Paramount+ and Avatar Studios has been hard at work all this time to make sure the animated series could have such a stacked release when it finally made its premiere. And that’s going to be able to capitalize on any fan fervor.

Avatar: Seven Havens will be running for four seasons in total as teased by the producers behind it all, and it has been making great strides compared to its The Legend of Korra predecessor. The team has worked out its story from the very beginning rather than extending it with new seasons as it goes on, so fans just need to wait to see what’s next for Pavi and Nisha moving forward. Are you excited for Avatar: Seven Havens Season 2 and 3 next year? Let us know your thoughts about it in the comments.